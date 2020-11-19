CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2020
277 FPUS56 KLOX 191111
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
CAZ041-200045-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs from the mid
60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid
to upper 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ087-200045-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ040-200045-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s
to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ039-200045-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
North winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70 except around 60 cooler beaches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ548-200045-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CAZ547-200045-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to around 80. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ088-200045-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ045-200045-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s
to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ044-200045-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s to around 50. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the
north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North
winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except
around 40 in the Ojai Valley.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50
except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ046-200045-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ054-200045-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest through
the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to
mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s
to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid
60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations
to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-200045-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at
high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder
valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the lower to
mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid
60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70
at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-200045-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except the mid 40s
in the hills.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s
except the lower to mid 40s in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except the lower
to mid 40s in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ052-200045-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to
mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high
elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s
at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at
low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower
60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at
low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70
at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-200045-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except around 50 in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except around 50 in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ035-200045-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. North
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at
the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-200045-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ051-200045-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20
mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ037-200045-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ038-200045-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ550-200045-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the
coast to the lower 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the
coast to the lower 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast
to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the
mid 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the
coast to the lower 70s interior.
$$
CAZ549-200045-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
311 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
$$
ASR
