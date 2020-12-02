CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

CAZ041-030130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. From Malibu to the Hollywood Hills...North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. From

Malibu to the Hollywood Hills...North winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph around dawn.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ087-030130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

the upper 50s across the interior.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

East winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid 50s to around 60 across the interior.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ040-030130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph. Winds strongest around Camarillo and Mugu NAS.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ039-030130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

the mid to upper 50s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the lower to mid 50s in the hills. North winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

except the mid 50s in the hills. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

CAZ548-030130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Local

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

CAZ547-030130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s. North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the morning. Winds strongest near the Ventura County line.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph after midnight. Winds strongest near the Ventura

County line.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ088-030130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

70. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

morning diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening increasing to 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 55 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ045-030130-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 25 to 40

mph with gusts to 55 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ044-030130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to around 80. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40. Winds strongest near the L.A. county line.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

the mid to upper 30s in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest

near the L.A. county line.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the lower to mid 30s in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ046-030130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to near 60 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to near 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the mid to upper 30s colder valleys. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s and 50s except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ054-030130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to near 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts

to near 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ053-030130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s

at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to near 60 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. East

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to near 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ059-030130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 27 except around 30 in the

hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26 except the mid to

upper 30s in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to

lower 30s except around 40 in the hills. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except

the lower to mid 40s in the hills. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ052-030130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20

mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ034-030130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 10 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland. East winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills. East winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

CAZ035-030130-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 10 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

CAZ036-030130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. patchy

frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s except the mid to upper 40s

in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ051-030130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower

to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to

the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ037-030130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. patchy

frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s except the

lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain. East winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the 60s to around 70. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s except the lower to mid 40s in the

Carrizo Plain. East winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s except the lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ038-030130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. East winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ550-030130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

the lower to mid 60s across the interior. North winds 20 to 30

mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near

the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. North winds 20 to 35

mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50

except the mid 50s to around 60 across the interior.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior.

CAZ549-030130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

302 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

