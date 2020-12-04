CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 3, 2020
473 FPUS56 KLOX 041122
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
CAZ041-050045-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Local north to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph from Malibu to Leo Carillo in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Local northeast
winds around 15 mph from Malibu to Leo Carillo after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ087-050045-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ040-050045-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ039-050045-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except
the upper 40s to mid 50s in the hills. Southwest winds around
15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s
except around 50 in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ548-050045-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Local northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning across the foothills.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around
70.
$$
CAZ547-050045-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Diminishing some in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the
mid 30s to around 40 western valley. North to northeast winds
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the mid to upper 30s western
valley. North winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ088-050045-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Diminishing some in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around
70.
$$
CAZ045-050045-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Diminishing some in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the
lower to mid 50s in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the upper 40s to mid 50s
in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ044-050045-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of freeze across the Ojai Valley in the
morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25
mph with gusts to 40 mph. Diminishing some in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s to around 50 except the lower to mid 30s in the Ojai
Valley. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s
except the upper 20s to mid 30s in the Ojai Valley. North winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ046-050045-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Diminishing some in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
the mid to upper 30s colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 30s colder
valleys. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ054-050045-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Diminishing
some in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s
to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around
60 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at
high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-050045-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Diminishing
some in the afternoon. Strongest eastern portion.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s
to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
lower 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at
low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower
60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to mid
60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
around 60 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-050045-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of hard freeze in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26 except around 40 in the
hills. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows 19 to 29 except the upper 30s to mid 40s in the hills.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around
40 except the lower to mid 40s in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except the lower
to mid 40s in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s except the lower to mid 40s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ052-050045-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at
high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to
mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high
elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s
to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower
60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid
60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
lower 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-050045-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.
$$
CAZ035-050045-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to
the lower 70s inland. Local northeast winds around 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s except around 50 in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-050045-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ051-050045-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at
high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East winds
10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high
elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid
60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid
60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to
lower 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-050045-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost
in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except
the lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except the lower to
mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the lower to mid 40s in the
Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s except the
lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ038-050045-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ550-050045-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the
coast to the lower 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near
the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near
the coast to around 80 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near
the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near
the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
$$
CAZ549-050045-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
317 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
