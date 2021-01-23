CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 22, 2021

153 FPUS56 KLOX 231209

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

CAZ041-240045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ087-240045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the 40s except the mid 50s across the

interior. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Areas of west

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Areas of west winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

from around 50 near the coast to the mid to upper 50s interior.

Areas of northwest winds 20 to 35 mph increasing to 35 to 40 mph

with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs from around 50 near the coast to the mid to upper

50s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ040-240045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ039-240045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. North winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the 40s except the mid 50s in the hills. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ548-240045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

CAZ547-240045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ088-240045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Light

snow in the foothills.Highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30

mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

CAZ045-240045-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ044-240045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ046-240045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

40s except the lower to mid 30s colder valleys. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s and 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s except the mid to upper

30s colder valleys. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s except the mid to upper 40s coastal

slopes and higher peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ054-240045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation 2 inches. Snow

level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Storm total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches, highest in the

eastern San Gabriel Mountains. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows from the upper

20s and 30s at low elevations to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow and rain in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the

mid 20s to around 30 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows from the

mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to 13 to 20 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. A slight

chance of snow. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations

to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid

20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows from

the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

CAZ053-240045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

2 inches. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs from the 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high

elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Storm total snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows from

the upper 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to 14 to 21 in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high

elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet

decreasing to 4000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows

from the mid 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to 16 to 23 in

colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs

from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and

rain in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows

from the upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to 3 to 10 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows from the

upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to 16 to 23 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows from

the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower

30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from

the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s at high elevations.

CAZ059-240045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow possible in the foothills. Snow level 3500

to 4000 feet in the morning. Snow accumulation around 1 inch in

the foothills. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20

mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Snow

level 3500 to 4000 feet in the evening. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet.

Light snow accumulations possible. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s except the mid to upper 30s in the hills. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 27 except the lower to mid 30s in the hills.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s. Lows

18 to 27 except the lower to mid 30s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

CAZ052-240045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

rain and snow showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storm total

snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows from the mid 30s to lower

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow developing. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to 19 to 28 in

colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 30s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A chance of rain and snow. Light snow accumulations possible.

Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to 14 to 21 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow developing likely in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the mid 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

CAZ034-240045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s. Local northwest winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid 40s to around 50 at the beaches to the mid 50s to around

60 inland. Local northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills. West winds around

15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the mid 40s to around 50 at the beaches to the mid 50s to

around 60 inland. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s except the mid to upper 40s in the hills.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 50 at the beaches to the mid to upper 50s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the 50s

to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ035-240045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at the

beaches to the upper 50s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid

50s at the beaches to around 60 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ036-240045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 30s to around 40. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain developing. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ051-240045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow developing. Snow level 3000 to 3500

feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s

and 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to

upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ037-240045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to around 40. West

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

and 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ038-240045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs in the 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ550-240045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 50s near the coast to the

lower 60s interior. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the lower to mid 50s across

the interior.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s near the coast to the lower to mid 60s interior.

West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the lower

to mid 50s across the interior. West winds 20 to 35 mph shifting

to the northwest 25 to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s near the coast to the lower to mid

60s interior. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except around 50 across the

interior.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 50s near the coast to the lower to mid 60s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 across the interior.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ549-240045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph increasing to northwest 35 to 45 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s near the coast to the lower to mid 60s

interior. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

