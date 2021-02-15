CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 14, 2021 _____ 187 FPUS56 KLOX 151120 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 CAZ041-160115- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. $$ CAZ087-160115- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. $$ CAZ040-160115- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. $$ CAZ039-160115- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the beaches in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ548-160115- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. $$ CAZ547-160115- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Winds .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. $$ CAZ088-160115- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CAZ045-160115- Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ044-160115- Ventura County Interior Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ046-160115- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except around 60 coastal slopes and higher peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ054-160115- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a snow shower near the Kern County line. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy...except mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a snow shower near the Kern County line. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy...except mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a snow shower near the Kern County line in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-160115- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers near the Kern county line in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers near the Kern county line. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers near the Kern county line in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ059-160115- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. $$ CAZ052-160115- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. $$ CAZ034-160115- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, and San Simeon 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. $$ CAZ035-160115- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows in the 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. $$ CAZ036-160115- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ051-160115- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high elevations. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high elevations. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ037-160115- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Lows in the 30s except the mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ038-160115- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ550-160115- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ549-160115- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Gusts to 50 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$