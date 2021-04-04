CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 3, 2021

_____

492 FPUS56 KLOX 041031

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

CAZ041-042345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ087-042345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-042345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the

lower 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-042345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph from Refugio westward, strongest early this morning and

again late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph from

Refugio westward, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph late.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to midi 70s. From Refugio westward, areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of northwest to north winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, strongest from Refugio westward

and in the foothills near Montecito decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts by morning.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph from

Refugio westward.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-042345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ547-042345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

North winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ046-042345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s except the mid to upper 60s

coastal slopes. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s except the upper 30s to mid 40s colder

valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the upper 30s to mid 40s

colder valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ088-042345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ044-045-042345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

around 70 western portions. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid

40s in the Ojai Valley. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s except the upper 60s western

portions. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 40s in

the Ojai Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except around 70

western portion.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except

around 70 western portion.

$$

CAZ054-042345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Areas

of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-042345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at

high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-042345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ052-042345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at

high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph, strongest early this morning and again this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph late.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30

mph late.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-042345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to

the upper 60s to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around

70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland.

$$

CAZ035-042345-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s to lower

70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper

60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around

70 inland.

$$

CAZ036-042345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ037-042345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog through mid morning, otherwise

sunny. Fog locally dense, with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ051-042345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ038-042345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ549-042345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ550-042345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the

coast to around 70 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to the

mid to upper 60s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather