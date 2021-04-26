CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 25, 2021

383 FPUS56 KLOX 261032

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

CAZ041-270030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ087-270030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas

of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ040-270030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the lower

to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-270030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s except around

60 cooler beaches. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the

mid 50s to around 60 in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid

60s to around 70 cooler beaches. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

around 70 cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to

upper 60s cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-270030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20

percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-270030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ088-270030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25

mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

80.

$$

CAZ045-270030-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around 80

nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ044-270030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ046-270030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ054-270030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet increasing to 6000 feet. Highs from the

upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at

high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet in the evening. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 50s

at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ053-270030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. The

best chance of showers will be near the Kern County line. Little

or no snow accumulation. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet increasing

to 6000 feet. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog on

the northern slopes after midnight. patchy fog after midnight.

Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to around 30

in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog on

the northern slopes. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the mid

50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at

high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-270030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ052-270030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s

to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at

high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20

mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 50s

at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at low elevations to around 70 at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ034-270030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the mid

50s to lower 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and 70s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to

around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ035-270030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches

to the lower 60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from around

60 at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper

60s and 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ036-270030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ051-270030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50

in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-270030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around

60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs mid 50s to mid 60s. North afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ038-270030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ550-270030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ549-270030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast to

the upper 60s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

