CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

CAZ041-040045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ087-040045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with

partial afternoon clearing. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs

in the 60s.

$$

CAZ040-040045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-040045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-040045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows mid 50s to around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ547-040045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s

to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Lows in

the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-040045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. South winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ045-040045-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ044-040045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ046-040045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 coastal slopes and

higher peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows mid 50s to lower 60s except around 50 colder valleys. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog on the coastal slopes early

spreading inland. Lows mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog on the coastal slopes early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog on the coastal slopes early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog on the coastal slopes early

spreading inland. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog on the coastal slopes early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ054-040045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s

to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high

elevations. Lows upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ053-040045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 70s

and 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper

70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at

high elevations. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

$$

CAZ059-040045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 102. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

and 80s. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ052-040045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the mid

60s to lower 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the

mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-040045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at the beaches to the 70s to

lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at the beaches to

the upper 60s to mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to

the upper 60s to mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to

the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to

mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland.

$$

CAZ035-040045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at the beaches to

the 70s to around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

the upper 60s and 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to

around 70 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to

the mid 60s to lower 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to

the mid 60s to lower 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to

the mid 60s to lower 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to

the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-040045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s

to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s in the western portion.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s nearest the

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ051-040045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-040045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 103. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 40s and 50s except the mid to upper

60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s

except the mid 50s to around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the

70s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

mid 80s. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ038-040045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ550-040045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the

upper 60s to mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ549-040045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

314 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 50s to around

60 near the coast to the mid 60s to around 70 interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to

the mid 60s interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

