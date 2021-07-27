CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 26, 2021

631 FPUS56 KLOX 271046

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

CAZ041-272345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper

80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-272345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning, then sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ040-272345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning, then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-272345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning, then sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

around 70 cooler beaches. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ548-272345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning, then

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ547-272345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning, then

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ044-045-272345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning, then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to

upper 70s nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s

to around 80 nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to

upper 70s nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ088-272345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, except patchy low clouds and fog early morning,

then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ046-272345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog along the coastal

slopes, then sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal

slopes and higher peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the

mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to

upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper

70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper

70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ054-272345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...partly cloudy early, then mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-272345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the upper

70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-272345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 90 to

100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ034-035-272345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper

70s and 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches

in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower

80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-272345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the

coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around

80 nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ052-272345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-272345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 100. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ051-272345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 90s at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-272345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in

the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ549-272345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

$$

CAZ550-272345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

346 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around

70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast

to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

around 80 interior.

$$

CK

