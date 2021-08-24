CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 23, 2021

_____

039 FPUS56 KLOX 241023

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

CAZ041-250015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s

to around 90 inland. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

lower 90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid

80s to around 90 inland.

$$

CAZ087-250015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 80 near the coast to the upper 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

$$

CAZ040-250015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 60s

to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ039-250015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid to upper 60s in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

to upper 70s cooler beaches. North winds around 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-250015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ547-250015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows in

the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ046-250015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except

around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 80s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy night through

morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s except around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s except the upper 70s to mid 80s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower to

mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-250015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ088-250015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 100.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows in

the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ059-250015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs 95 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105.

Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ054-250015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s to around 70. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from 90 to

100 at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from 90 to 100 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Lows

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ053-250015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 91 to 101 at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from 91 to

101 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows from

the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from 91 to 100 at

low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows from the mid

60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in

colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ052-250015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to

mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 90s

at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows from the upper 60s

to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ034-035-250015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-250015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from from the mid 70s near Buellton to the mid 90s far

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from from the mid 70s near Buellton to

the upper 90s far inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Highs from from around 80 near Buellton to

the mid 90s far inland.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from from around

80 near Buellton to the mid 90s far inland. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ037-250015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except around

60 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs

90 to 101.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in

the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 102. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

$$

CAZ051-250015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 93 to 102 at

low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from 93 to

103 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from 92 to 102 at

low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows from the mid

60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in

colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ038-250015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s and 60s. Highs 94 to 103.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 103.

Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows in

the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ549-250015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to around 80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to

the mid 70s interior. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the mid

60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-250015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the 80s to around 90 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near

the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper

60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s

interior. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 60s

to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. Lows

around 60.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

