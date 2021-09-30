CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 29, 2021

_____

228 FPUS56 KLOX 301016

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

316 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

CAZ041-010000-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

316 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. East winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to

the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

$$

CAZ087-010000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

316 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s near the

coast to the upper 80s to mid 90s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to around

90 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s to

around 90 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-010000-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

316 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to

the mid 80s inland. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. East

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. East winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ039-010000-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

316 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s

cooler beaches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper

60s to mid 70s cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s

to around 70 cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-010000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

316 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ547-010000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

316 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 15 mph

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-010000-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

316 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101 except the mid 80s to around

90 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s except the

lower to mid 50s colder valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 80s except the mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-010000-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

316 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around

80 nearest the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s nearest the

coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-010000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

316 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast

winds 20 to 35 mph with local gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ059-010000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

316 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid to upper 50s in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ054-010000-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

316 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-010000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

316 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low elevations

to the 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

locall gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s

at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-010000-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

316 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s

at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-010000-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

316 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to around 60. Local northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s

inland. Local northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-010000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

316 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s

nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid

70s nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ037-010000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

316 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ051-010000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

316 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. East winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s

at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-010000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

316 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ549-010000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

316 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid to upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

$$

CAZ550-010000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

316 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to

the mid 80s to lower 90s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather