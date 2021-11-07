CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 6, 2021



Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

355 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

355 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning clearing to the beaches

in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around

90 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

$$

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

355 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning clearing to the beaches

in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s inland.

$$

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

355 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then sunny.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

355 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then sunny.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

355 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then sunny.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around 70 coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except

around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

355 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then

sunny. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

355 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

355 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

$$

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

355 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at

high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at

high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

355 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

355 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower 70s cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

355 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

$$

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

355 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then

sunny. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around

70 inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

$$

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

355 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and dense fog in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

355 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to mid

60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Black Mountain

355 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

$$

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

355 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

355 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

$$

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

355 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast to

around 70 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast

to the lower 70s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near

the coast to the lower 80s interior.

$$

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

355 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

