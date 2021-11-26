CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 25, 2021

243 FPUS56 KLOX 261118

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

CAZ041-270145-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in early morning across the Malibu coast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ087-270145-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-270145-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

70s to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-270145-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-270145-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ547-270145-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ046-270145-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 50s except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60 except

around 50 colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ088-270145-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ044-045-270145-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ054-270145-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph early in the morning...

then becoming 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the

mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-270145-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph early in the morning then

becoming 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-270145-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s except the mid to upper 40s in the

hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except

the upper 30s to mid 40s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the

mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

the lower 50s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ052-270145-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-270145-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ035-270145-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-270145-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ037-270145-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ051-270145-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. East winds

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-270145-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ549-270145-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ550-270145-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

318 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near

the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

$$

