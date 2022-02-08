CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 7, 2022

_____

868 FPUS56 KLOX 081111

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

CAZ041-090100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest to

north winds 10 to 20 with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 80s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the

upper 80s inland. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to around 60. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid 70s

to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ087-090100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid

60s across the interior.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

around 80. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 70s to

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around

60. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ040-090100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to

the mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to around 60. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid 70s

to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ039-090100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

around 60 in the hills. North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around

50 except the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the hills.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

and 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-090100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. Winds strongest in

and near to the foothills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Winds strongest in and near to the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ547-090100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the lower to mid 60s in the hills. North to northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the hills. North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North to northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the hills.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the hills.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in

the hills.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

and 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ046-090100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s

to around 70 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except

around 50 colder valleys. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except

the upper 40s to mid 50s colder valleys. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 50 colder valleys.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s except around 50 colder valleys. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs mid 70s to mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower

60s except around 50 colder valleys. Highs in the 70s to around 80

except around 70 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ088-090100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-090100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60 except the

upper 40s in the Ojai Valley.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s except around 50 in the Ojai Valley. Highs

in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s

and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

and 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ054-090100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s

to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 70s

to lower 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high

elevations. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the 70s to

lower 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the

mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ053-090100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 40s and 50s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the 70s to

lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-090100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the

lower to mid 40s in the hills. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s except the mid

to upper 40s in the hills.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the mid 40s to around 50 in

the hills.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the mid 40s to

around 50 in the hills.

$$

CAZ052-090100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the upper

70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-090100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the

mid to upper 50s in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around

50 except the lower to mid 50s in the hills. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Lows mid40s to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ035-090100-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the

mid to upper 50s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s except

the mid to upper 50s in the hills. North winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from around 70 at

the beaches to around 80 inland. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from around 70

at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from around 70 at

the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-090100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

the lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around

50. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ037-090100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s except the mid

40s to around 50 in the Carrizo Plain. East winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s except the mid

40s to around 50 in the Carrizo Plain. East winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. East winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

the upper 40s to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 70s to

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 70s to

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ051-090100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the upper

70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-090100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. East winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. East winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. East

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ549-090100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ550-090100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

311 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to around 60. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper

60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

$$

