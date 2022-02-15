CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 14, 2022

_____

376 FPUS56 KLOX 151135

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

CAZ041-160045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ087-160045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60. Areas of west winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-160045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 50. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northwest around

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

$$

CAZ039-160045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. Areas of northwestto north winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-160045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ547-160045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s

except the mid 30s western valley. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around

50 except the mid to upper 30s western valley. South winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the

mid 30s to around 40 western valley.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-160045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s except the lower to mid 30s colder valleys.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around

50 except the mid to upper 30s colder valleys. East winds 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-160045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Local gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ045-160045-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-160045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid

to upper 30s in the Ojai Valley. Northwest winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid to upper

30s in the Ojai Valley.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ059-160045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and foothill

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 3500 to 4000

feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and foothill snow

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch in the

foothills. Storm total snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows in

the upper 20s and 30s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s except

the upper 30s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ054-160045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers becoming likely by the afternoon.

A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet. Highs from around 50 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Snow accumulation around 3 inches. Storm total snow

accumulation 2 to 5 inches. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest through

the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-160045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet decreasing to 3500 to

4000 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming

partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows from

the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to 7 to 14 in colder

valleys and peaks. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs from the

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-160045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet decreasing to 3500

feet. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations

to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the

upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-160045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 20s and 30s except around 50 in the hills. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around

40 except the mid to upper 40s in the hills. North winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ035-160045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 30s to around 40 except around 50 in the hills. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25

mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the mid to upper 40s in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Local east winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-160045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. East winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ037-160045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and foothill snow showers with a

slight chance of thundestorms in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

foothill snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

East winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ051-160045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. A

slight chance thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. North winds 15 to 25

mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain and snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ038-160045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and foothill snow

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

$$

CAZ549-160045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-160045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

335 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

