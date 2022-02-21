CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 20, 2022

_____

650 FPUS56 KLOX 211105

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

305 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

CAZ041-220145-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

305 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with fog with drizzle in the morning. A 20

percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ087-220145-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

305 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with fog with drizzle in the morning. A 20

percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Areas of west winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ040-220145-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

305 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ039-220145-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

305 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ548-220145-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

305 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle in the

morning and a slight chance rain in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-220145-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

305 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain or

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to

the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Snow possible in the hills. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ046-220145-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

305 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50 except around 40 colder valleys.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20

mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid to

upper 30s colder valleys.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

around 40 colder valleys.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-220145-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

305 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow possible in the hills. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A slight

chance of shower. Snow possible in the hills. Highs upper 40s and

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ088-220145-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

305 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle

in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet in the

morning.Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph with usts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

$$

CAZ059-220145-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

305 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25

mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Storm total snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in

the upper 30s and 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-220145-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

305 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO NOON

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow,

showers. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet. Lows from

the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers,

except showers likely near the Kern County line. Snow level 3000

to 3500 feet increasing to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation around 1

inch. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30

mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet decreasing

to 3000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows from the

mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower

30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet.

Light snow accumulations possible. Storm total snow accumulation

around 5 inches. Highs from the 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-220145-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

305 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO NOON

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet in the morning. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers,

except showers likely near the Kern County line. Snow level 3500

to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the mid

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at

high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers, except showers likely near the Kern County line. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Storm total snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s

to mid 30s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s

at low elevations to 14 to 21 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower

40s at low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-220145-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

305 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO NOON

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the

upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet. Storm total snow accumulation

around 2 inches. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-220145-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

305 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers,

a slight chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except the lower 40s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ036-220145-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

305 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around

60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

$$

CAZ037-220145-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

305 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s and 30s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet increasing to

2500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ051-220145-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

305 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO NOON

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 50s to around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet. Storm total snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the

upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ038-220145-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

305 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the evening, then

rain and snow showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet

decreasing to 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Storm total snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ549-220145-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

305 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-220145-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

305 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather