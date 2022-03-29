CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 28, 2022

_____

666 FPUS56 KLOX 291004

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

304 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

CAZ041-300030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

304 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

around 70 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for

night through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ087-300030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

304 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of west

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for night through morning

low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for night

through morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ040-300030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

304 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ039-300030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

304 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s except around

60 cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. Below passes and canyons north winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. Below passes and canyons north winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Below passes

and canyons north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except

around 60 cooler beaches. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ548-300030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

304 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy.Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-300030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

304 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ046-300030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

304 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower 40s colder

valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear except for night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-300030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

304 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear except for patchy night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ088-300030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

304 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ059-300030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

304 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s except the lower to mid 50s in the hills. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ054-300030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

304 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level 5000

to 5500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s

to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to

mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid

50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s

in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s

to lower 50s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-300030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

304 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level 5000

to 5500 feet. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Northwest winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from

the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-300030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

304 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to

the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from

the 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper

50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-300030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

304 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around

70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

around 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

$$

CAZ036-300030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

304 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ037-300030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

304 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ051-300030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

304 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ038-300030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

304 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ549-300030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

304 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-300030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

304 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the

coast to the mid 60s interior. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior. West winds 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

$$

