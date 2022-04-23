CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 22, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including Long Beach and Torrance

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Inglewood, Downey, Norwalk, Compton, Hawthorne,

Lakewood, and Lynwood

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

Malibu Coast-

Including Point Dume

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Ventura, and Point Mugu

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills. Areas of northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to

upper 60s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Santa Monica Mountains-

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 50 colder valleys. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s

except the upper 40s to mid 50s colder valleys. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Areas of north to

northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except

the lower to mid 50s colder valleys.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Lows in the 60s to around 70 except around 50 colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in

the morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley,

and Moorpark

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 60. Areas

of north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s and 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Ojai Valley-

Including Ojai

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs around

80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lake Casitas-

Including Lake Casitas

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

northern slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around

70 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the

upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

northern slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Areas

of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest through the Interstate

5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Areas

of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to

around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Santa Barbara

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming

northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas

of north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming northwest around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Areas of north winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including Point Arguello

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Areas of northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Highs in the upper 50s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of north

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to around 60. Areas

of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain and Miranda Pine Mountain

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to

the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph shifting to the north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid

70s at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around

50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to

around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the upper

50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 60s inland. North winds around 15 mph increasing to

northwest 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise patchy low clouds. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 50s to around

60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, and Cambria

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Local gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the evening. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Local gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang, Lake Cachuma, and Santa Ynez

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy morning fog. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo and Nipomo

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Lake Nacimiento

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Santa Margarita, Atascadero, and Paso Robles

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s

to around 80. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Shandon

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s and 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

interior slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs from around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations. North winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid to upper 70s at

high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows from the lower

to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. East winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny except for low clouds and fog in the morning. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s except

around 70 across the interior.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 across the interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the upper 50s to mid 60s across the interior.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 across the interior.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

315 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then patchy low clouds and

fog. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower

to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Hall

