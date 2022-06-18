CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 17, 2022 _____ 475 FPUS56 KLOX 181028 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 CAZ364-190000- Los Angeles County Beaches- Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, and Torrance 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .JUNETEENTH...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. $$ CAZ365-190000- Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood, Lakewood, and Norwalk 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .JUNETEENTH...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. $$ CAZ087-190000- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon and Two Harbors 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .JUNETEENTH...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior. $$ CAZ362-190000- Malibu Coast- Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .JUNETEENTH...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. $$ CAZ354-190000- Ventura County Beaches- Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. $$ CAZ355-190000- Ventura County Inland Coast- Including Camarillo and East Ventura 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90. $$ CAZ350-190000- Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast- Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph early. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s, except lower to mid 60s in the hills. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph early. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s, except lower to mid 60s in the hills. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s, except lower to mid 60s in the hills. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s, except 60s in the hills. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. lows in the 50s, except lower to mid 60s in the hills. .FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. $$ CAZ349-190000- Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast- Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach, and Refugio State Beach 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph early this morning. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Areas of north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing some late. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph early in the morning, and again late in the day. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Areas of north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph late. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning and again late in the day. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ351-190000- Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range- Including San Marcos Pass 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph early this morning. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Areas of north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing some late. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph early in the morning, and again late in the day. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Areas of north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph late. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning and again late in the day. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ352-190000- Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range- 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph early. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ548-190000- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona, and San Gabriel 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ547-190000- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. $$ CAZ088-190000- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. $$ CAZ359-190000- Southeastern Ventura County Valleys- Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ358-190000- Central Ventura County Valleys- Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph late. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s and 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ357-190000- Ojai Valley- Including Oak View and Ojai 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. $$ CAZ356-190000- Lake Casitas- Including Meiners Oaks 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ363-190000- Santa Monica Mountains- 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s lower coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 lower coastal slopes. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 lower coastal slopes. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except 80s lower coastal slopes. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the 80s lower coastal slopes. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the upper 70s to mid 80s lower coastal slopes. $$ CAZ059-190000- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. $$ CAZ054-190000- Los Angeles County Mountains- Including Acton and Mount Wilson 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-190000- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. $$ CAZ353-190000- Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains- Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain, and San Rafael Mountain 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. $$ CAZ340-190000- San Luis Obispo County Beaches- Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. $$ CAZ341-190000- San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast- Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80. $$ CAZ346-190000- Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches- Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .JUNETEENTH...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. $$ CAZ347-190000- Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast- Including Buellton and Santa Maria 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .JUNETEENTH...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ348-190000- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. $$ CAZ343-190000- Southern Salinas Valley- Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel, and Templeton 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North winds around 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. North winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. $$ CAZ342-190000- Santa Lucia Mountains- Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s except the lower to mid 60s lower coastal slopes. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 lower coastal slopes. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 lower coastal slopes. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 70s lower coastal slopes. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 70s lower coastal slopes. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 70s lower coastal slopes. $$ CAZ344-190000- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Areas of north to Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. $$ CAZ345-190000- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to around 90 at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to around 90 at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. $$ CAZ038-190000- Cuyama Valley- 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. East winds around 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. $$ CAZ549-190000- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. $$ CAZ550-190000- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 328 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior. $$ www.weather.gov\/losangeles