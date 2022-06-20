CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 19, 2022

_____

783 FPUS56 KLOX 201029

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

CAZ364-210030-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to the mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ365-210030-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ087-210030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s

near the coast to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

$$

CAZ362-210030-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s and lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs from around

70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s and lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

$$

CAZ354-210030-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s and lower 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland. South afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ355-210030-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ350-210030-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Local north

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ349-210030-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. East winds

around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ351-210030-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. East winds

around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ352-210030-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ548-210030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ547-210030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. North to northeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

CAZ088-210030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

$$

CAZ359-210030-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ358-210030-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 100.

$$

CAZ357-210030-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ356-210030-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

$$

CAZ363-210030-

Santa Monica Mountains-

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

upper 70s to mid 80s lower coastal slopes. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower

to mid 70s lower coastal slopes. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s

to lower 90s except the lower to mid 70s lower coastal slopes.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 70s lower coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower

to mid 70s lower coastal slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

lower to mid 70s lower coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

to upper 70s lower coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ059-210030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. East winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

$$

CAZ054-210030-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 60s

at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around

80 at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to

around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-210030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs from the upper

80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at

high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows from

the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-210030-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20

with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. East

winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows from

the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ340-210030-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ341-210030-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ346-210030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to

around 80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to

around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ347-210030-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 90s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to around 90.

$$

CAZ348-210030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ343-210030-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ342-210030-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to

upper 70s lower coastal slopes. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

around 50 colder valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 20 with gusts to

30 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

mid 70s to around 80 lower coastal slopes. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 80s to around 90 except around 70 lower coastal slopes.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except around

70 lower coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around 70 lower

coastal slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

70 lower coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

70 lower coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ344-210030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

$$

CAZ345-210030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-210030-

Cuyama Valley-

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101. East winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

$$

CAZ549-210030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near

the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog

in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-210030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

329 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

$$

ASR

