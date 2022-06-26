CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 25, 2022

_____

838 FPUS56 KLOX 261018

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

CAZ364-262330-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ365-262330-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ087-262330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in

the afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

mid to upper 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

$$

CAZ362-262330-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ354-262330-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to

mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s at the

beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ355-262330-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ350-262330-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ349-262330-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 90. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ351-262330-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 103. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ352-262330-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 100. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ548-262330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-262330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ088-262330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ359-262330-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs 84 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 104. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ358-262330-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 105. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 108. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 107. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

$$

CAZ357-262330-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ356-262330-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 102. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ363-262330-

Santa Monica Mountains-

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs 92 to 102 except around 80 lower coastal slopes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 60s to around 70 except the mid 50s to around 60 colder

valleys. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100 except around 80 lower coastal slopes. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 lower

coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s

lower coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 lower coastal slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 lower coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ059-262330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ054-262330-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with Gusts to 30 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-262330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-262330-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 105 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 with

Gusts to 30 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 104 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20

with Gusts to 30 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ340-262330-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to around 80 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ341-262330-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ346-262330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s

inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ347-262330-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 90s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to upper 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 80.

$$

CAZ348-262330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs 80 to 103. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 104. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 102. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ343-262330-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 107. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ342-262330-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs 93 to 103 except the lower to mid 70s lower coastal

slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the

lower to mid 50s colder valleys. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103 except the mid to upper 70s

lower coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except

the mid 50s to around 60 colder valleys. West winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103 except around 80 lower coastal

slopes. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

lower to mid 70s lower coastal slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except around 70 lower coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except around 70 lower coastal slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s except around 70 lower coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ344-262330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. East winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ345-262330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 104 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 105 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 99 to 105 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 90s at high elevations. East winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-262330-

Cuyama Valley-

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105. East winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ550-262330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the 80s to around

90 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

$$

CAZ549-262330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

318 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid

70s to lower 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near

the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.

$$

