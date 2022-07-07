CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland. Lows in the lower 60s.

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

mid 70s to around 80 interior. Lows around 60.

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows

around 60.

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 70s to around 80. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s except the lower to mid 60s

cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid

to upper 60s cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid to upper 60s

cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to

upper 60s cooler beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy night through

morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the lower to mid

60s cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and

60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to around 90. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs 94 to 101.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around 80

closer to the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s except the mid 70s to around 80 closer to the coast. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 closer to the coast. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 closer to the coast. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except around

80 closer to the coast. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs 91 to 101 except around 80 closer to the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

and 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 closer to the coast. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to around 90. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s closer to the coast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower

to mid 70s closer to the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower

to mid 70s closer to the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s closer to the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the 80s to

around 90 except the lower to mid 70s closer to the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower

to mid 70s closer to the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to

mid 70s closer to the coast.

Santa Monica Mountains-

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s except the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal

slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the lower to

mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler

coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid 70s

cooler coastal slopes.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs 96 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Highs 96 to 104.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs 91 to 100.

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and

60s. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to

the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from

the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations.

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest afternoon winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to around 90. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to around 90.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 80s. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs 91 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s except the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal

slopes. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs 90 to 100 except the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler

coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

around 70 cooler coastal slopes. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 80s to around 90

except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler coastal slopes. Lows in the

50s to around 60.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s except around 70 Carrizo Plain. Highs 93 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the upper 60s Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Cuyama Valley-

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and

60s. Highs 92 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s

near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. Lows in the mid 50s.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

330 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid

80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

