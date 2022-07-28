CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 27, 2022

_____

278 FPUS56 KLOX 281004

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

CAZ364-290000-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

$$

CAZ365-290000-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ087-290000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to

the upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to

the upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to

around 80 interior.

$$

CAZ362-290000-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ354-290000-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ355-290000-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ350-290000-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ349-290000-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s except the mid to upper 60s

cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in

the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ351-290000-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ352-290000-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the lower to mid 70s warmer

foothills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid to upper 80s warmer

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 warmer foothills. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the

mid 80s to around 90 warmer foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

the mid 80s to around 90 warmer foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

the mid to upper 80s warmer foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s

except the mid to upper 80s warmer foothills.

$$

CAZ548-290000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-290000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ088-290000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ359-290000-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 70s closer to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ358-290000-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower

to mid 70s closer to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s closer to the

coast. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

mid to upper 70s closer to the coast. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper

70s closer to the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to

upper 70s closer to the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except

the mid to upper 70s closer to the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s

except the mid to upper 70s closer to the coast.

$$

CAZ357-290000-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ356-290000-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except around 70 closer

to the coast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except

the upper 60s to mid 70s closer to the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except

the lower to mid 70s closer to the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s

to mid 70s closer to the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper

60s to mid 70s closer to the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around

70 closer to the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s

except around 70 closer to the coast.

$$

CAZ363-290000-

Santa Monica Mountains-

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except

around 70 cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper

60s to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to

mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower

to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid

70s cooler coastal slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler

coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s

to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ059-290000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 95 to

103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 102. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ054-290000-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s

to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s to

around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the 80s to around

90 at low elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-290000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s

at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-290000-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid

50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ340-290000-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

around 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ341-290000-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ346-290000-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid

60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 60s

at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid

60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ347-290000-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ348-290000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 90 far interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ343-290000-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ342-290000-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except around

70 cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around

70 cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in

the 80s to around 90 except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler

coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around 70 cooler

coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the upper 60s to mid

70s cooler coastal slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around 70 cooler

coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the upper 60s to mid

70s cooler coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ344-290000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 50s to around 60 except around 70 Carrizo Plain. West

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s except

the upper 60s to mid 70s Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ345-290000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-290000-

Cuyama Valley-

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ549-290000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast

to the lower 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for areas of low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-290000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast

to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy fog

in the morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

$$

