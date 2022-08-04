CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland.

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper

70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid 60s to around

70 cooler beaches. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid

to upper 60s cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s except the mid to upper 60s cooler

beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the upper 80s warmer

foothills.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around

90 warmer foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Santa Monica Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the

mid 70s to around 80 cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

mid to upper 70s cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except

the mid to upper 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper

70s cooler coastal slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper

70s cooler coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except

the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 101.

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to lower

90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid

70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the upper

70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s

to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 60s

at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to upper 80s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to around 90.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 90 far interior.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 90 far interior.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except the upper 80s to mid 90s far interior.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s

except the upper 80s to mid 90s far interior. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 80s to mid 90s far interior.

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the

mid 60s to around 70 cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler coastal slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 70 cooler

coastal slopes.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 Carrizo Plain.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the lower 70s Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

Cuyama Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to

mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near

the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

