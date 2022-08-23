CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 22, 2022

_____

396 FPUS56 KLOX 231001

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

CAZ364-240030-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT... early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ365-240030-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ087-240030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to

the mid to upper 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near

the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT... in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

$$

CAZ362-240030-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT... early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT... in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ354-240030-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT... in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs from around 70 at the beaches

to around 80 inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

$$

CAZ355-240030-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT... in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ350-240030-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ349-240030-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ351-240030-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the

lower 70s warmer foothills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 warmer foothills.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid to upper 60s warmer

foothills. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ352-240030-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 90s warmer foothills.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except

around 90 warmer foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except

around 90 warmer foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

60s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around

90 warmer foothills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the lower to mid

80s warmer foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid to

upper 80s warmer foothills.

$$

CAZ548-240030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ547-240030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s

and 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ088-240030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to

around 90. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ359-240030-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to

around 90. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ358-240030-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 104. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 85 to 98. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ357-240030-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ356-240030-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ363-240030-

Santa Monica Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid

70s cooler coastal slopes.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid

70s cooler coastal slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except

the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the

lower to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s

except around 70 cooler coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the upper 60s to

mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ059-240030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Highs 94 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs 91 to

100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

$$

CAZ054-240030-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s

to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s

to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-240030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 102 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the upper 80s to mid

90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-240030-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to

the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower

60s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s to around 90. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to

around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ340-240030-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

around 70 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise patchy low clouds. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around

70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70

inland.

$$

CAZ341-240030-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ346-240030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog with some clearing

in the the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ347-240030-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to upper 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ348-240030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid 90s far interior. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s

except around 90 far interior. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ343-240030-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ342-240030-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101 except the mid to upper 70s

cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

60s to around 70 cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around 70 cooler

coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog

in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around

70 cooler coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

around 50 colder valleys. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except

the mid to upper 60s cooler coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

and 50s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ344-240030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the

lower to mid 70s Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid 60s to around

70 Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid 60s to

around 70 Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ345-240030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s

at high elevations. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to

lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ038-240030-

Cuyama Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows in the

60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ549-240030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise patchy low clouds. Highs from the mid to

upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT... in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-240030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

301 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s and 80s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s near the coast to the upper 70s to mid

80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT... in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT... early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather