CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 27, 2022 _____ 204 FPUS56 KLOX 280955 ZFPLOX Zone Forecast Product for California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 CAZ364-282315- Los Angeles County Beaches- Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, and Torrance 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland. $$ CAZ365-282315- Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood, Lakewood, and Norwalk 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ362-282315- Malibu Coast- Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s at the beaches to the upper 80s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the beaches to the upper 80s inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ354-282315- Ventura County Beaches- Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. $$ CAZ355-282315- Ventura County Inland Coast- Including Camarillo and East Ventura 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. $$ CAZ547-282315- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. $$ CAZ363-282315- Santa Monica Mountains- 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid 70s to around 80 cooler coastal slopes. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s except the mid to upper 60s colder valleys. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102 except the mid 70s to around 80 cooler coastal slopes. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s except the mid 60s colder valleys. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 cooler coastal slopes. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 cooler coastal slopes. $$ CAZ548-282315- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona, and San Gabriel 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. $$ CAZ088-282315- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. $$ CAZ358-359-282315- Central Ventura County Valleys-Southeastern Ventura County Valleys- Including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s closer to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the upper 70s to mid 80s closer to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104 except the mid to upper 80s closer to the coast. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107 except around 90 closer to the coast. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101 except the mid to upper 80s closer to the coast. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102 except the mid to upper 80s closer to the coast. $$ CAZ357-282315- Ojai Valley- Including Oak View and Ojai 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs around 80. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 103. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ CAZ356-282315- Lake Casitas- Including Meiners Oaks 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 closer to the coast. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid 70s closer to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s closer to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102 except the lower to mid 80s closer to the coast. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104 except the mid to upper 80s closer to the coast. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around 80 closer to the coast. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around 80 closer to the coast. $$ CAZ053-282315- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 101 at low elevations to the 80s to around 90 at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 104 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 106 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 103 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. $$ CAZ054-282315- Los Angeles County Mountains- Including Acton and Mount Wilson 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 103 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 102 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 102 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. $$ CAZ059-282315- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109. $$ CAZ350-282315- Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast- Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ352-282315- Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range- 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s except the lower to mid 80s warmer foothills. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 80s to around 90 warmer foothills. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 90s warmer foothills. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s except the mid 70s to around 80 warmer foothills. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except 96 to 101 warmer foothills. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s except around 80 warmer foothills. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except 99 to 104 warmer foothills. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except around 80 warmer foothills. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except 95 to 100 warmer foothills. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except 95 to 100 warmer foothills. $$ CAZ349-282315- Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast- Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach, and Refugio State Beach 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler beaches. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ351-282315- Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range- Including San Marcos Pass 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s except the lower to mid 70s warmer foothills. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s except the mid 70s to around 80 warmer foothills. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s except the mid 70s to around 80 warmer foothills. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ353-282315- Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains- Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain, and San Rafael Mountain 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the mid 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 99 to 106 at low elevations to the lower to mid 90s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. $$ CAZ346-282315- Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches- Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. $$ CAZ340-282315- San Luis Obispo County Beaches- Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. $$ CAZ347-282315- Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast- Including Buellton and Santa Maria 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ348-282315- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 80s to around 90 far interior. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 90s far interior. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except 96 to 101 far interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except 99 to 104 far interior. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the 60s. .FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except 95 to 100 far interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to 100. $$ CAZ341-282315- San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast- Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ342-282315- Santa Lucia Mountains- Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s except the lower to mid 60s cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 70 cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102 except the mid 70s to around 80 cooler coastal slopes. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s except the mid 50s to around 60 colder valleys. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106 except around 80 cooler coastal slopes. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except the upper 50s to mid 60s colder valleys. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103 except around 80 cooler coastal slopes. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs 93 to 103 except around 80 cooler coastal slopes. $$ CAZ343-282315- Southern Salinas Valley- Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel, and Templeton 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. $$ CAZ344-282315- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. $$ CAZ345-282315- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s to around 90 at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 100 to 106 at low elevations to the 90s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 104 at low elevations to the lower to mid 90s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 104 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. $$ CAZ038-282315- Cuyama Valley- 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104. $$ CAZ087-282315- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon and Two Harbors 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior. $$ CAZ550-282315- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the 80s to around 90 interior. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior. $$ CAZ549-282315- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 255 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. $$ Munroe www.weather.gov\/losangeles _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather