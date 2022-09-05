CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 4, 2022

544 FPUS56 KLOX 051012

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

CAZ364-060015-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at the beaches

to 94 to 104 inland. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the

beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches

to 94 to 100 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 80s at the beaches to the lower to mid 90s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches to the mid to upper

90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to

around 90 inland. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to

the mid 80s inland.

CAZ365-060015-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 92 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ087-060015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the coast to

the mid to upper 90s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s except the

mid 70s to around 80 across the interior.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s near the

coast to the lower to mid 90s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s near the coast

to the mid to upper 90s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s

except around 80 across the interior.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 80s near the coast to the lower 90s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s to mid 70s except around 80 across the interior.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the coast to the lower to mid

90s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs from around 80 near the coast to

around 90 interior. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to

the mid to upper 80s interior.

CAZ362-060015-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at the beaches to 97 to

102 inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the

beaches to around 90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 80s at the beaches to the

lower 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 80s at the beaches to the lower 90s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

mid 60s to lower 70s except the mid 70s to around 80 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 80s at the beaches to the lower 90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ354-060015-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the beaches

to 90 to 100 inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches

to around 80 inland.

CAZ355-060015-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ350-060015-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ349-060015-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around

80 cooler beaches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the lower to

mid 70s cooler beaches. East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in

the hills.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper

70s cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ351-060015-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 60s to lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

CAZ352-060015-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except 100 to 105 warmer foothills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except

the upper 70s to mid 80s warmer foothills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s

except around 80 warmer foothills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s

except around 80 warmer foothills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except 98 to

100 warmer foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s

except the lower 80s warmer foothills.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s

except around 90 warmer foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid 80s

to around 90 warmer foothills.

CAZ548-060015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 103 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 107. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 96 to

101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ547-060015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except

the lower to mid 80s in the hills. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s

except the mid 70s to around 80 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s

except around 80 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 99 to

109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s

except the upper 70s to mid 80s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ088-060015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 106 to 109. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 110. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 103 to

106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ359-060015-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s except

around 70 colder valleys. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106 except the lower to mid 90s

closer to the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80 except

the mid 60s to around 70 colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s

except the mid 60s to around 70 colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 93 to

102 except the mid 80s to around 90 closer to the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid

60s to around 70 colder valleys.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 93 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

CAZ358-060015-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 111. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s except the lower

to mid 60s colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s to around 80

except the mid to upper 60s colder valleys.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ357-060015-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ356-060015-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to around

90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ363-060015-

Santa Monica Mountains-

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 108 except the lower to mid 90s cooler

coastal slopes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the

mid 60s to around 70 colder valleys. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104 except the mid 80s to around

90 cooler coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s

except the mid 60s to around 70 colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s

cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s

except the mid 60s to around 70 colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 92 to

102 except the lower to mid 80s cooler coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around

70 colder valleys.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 93 to 102 except the mid to upper 80s cooler coastal

slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except

the mid 70s to around 80 cooler coastal slopes. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s cooler

coastal slopes.

CAZ059-060015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 102 to 110. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s except the mid 80s in the

hills. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 110. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 101 to

109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

95 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

CAZ054-060015-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from

96 to 106 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys and peaks.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 107 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from around 80 at low elevations

to the upper 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 70s to mid 80s

at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

95 to 105 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 70s to mid 80s

at low elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ053-060015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from

97 to 107 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the mid 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 107 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to

the 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to mid

90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

CAZ353-060015-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from 100 to 107 at low elevations to the 90s at

high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 105 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 70s to around

80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 70s to around 80

at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 70s at low elevations

to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to

lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ340-060015-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland.

CAZ341-060015-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ346-060015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

lower 90s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

CAZ347-060015-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 70. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ348-060015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except 102 to

107 far interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ343-060015-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 110. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ342-060015-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110 except the mid 80s to around

90 cooler coastal slopes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s except the mid to upper

50s colder valleys. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102 except the mid to upper 70s

cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106 except the mid to upper 80s

cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106 except around 80 cooler coastal

slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70 except the upper

50s colder valleys.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 91 to 101 except the mid to upper 70s cooler coastal

slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s

except the mid to upper 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to

mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

CAZ344-060015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the

mid 70s to around 80 Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 111. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s

except the upper 70s Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ345-060015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 98 to 108. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 103 to 108 at low elevations to 95 to

101 at high elevations. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 104 to 109 at low elevations to

96 to 102 at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 102 to 108 at low elevations to 94 to

100 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 70s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 99 to 104 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 90s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ038-060015-

Cuyama Valley-

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 98 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 109. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 60s to around

70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ549-060015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast

to the 80s to around 90 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the mid 80s to mid 90s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s

near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior.

CAZ550-060015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s near the coast

to 90 to 100 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the coast to

the lower to mid 90s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s near the

coast to the lower to mid 90s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 80 near the coast to the lower to mid 90s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s

near the coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

