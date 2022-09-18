CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 17, 2022

225 FPUS56 KLOX 181059

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

CAZ364-182330-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in

the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the mid to upper 80s inland.

$$

CAZ365-182330-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ087-182330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds, fog, and drizzle in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to

mid 80s interior.

$$

CAZ362-182330-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to around 60.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ354-182330-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ355-182330-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ350-182330-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ349-182330-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ351-182330-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning

then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to around 80. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ352-182330-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to around

80. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s

except the mid to upper 80s warmer foothills. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ548-182330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

around 90. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-182330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-182330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ359-182330-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ358-182330-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in

the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to

mid 80s closer to the coast.

$$

CAZ357-182330-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ356-182330-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s except

the mid to upper 70s closer to the coast. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60.

$$

CAZ363-182330-

Santa Monica Mountains-

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s

cooler coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to around

90 except the mid to upper 70s cooler coastal slopes. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ059-182330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s except around 70 in the hills. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ054-182330-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog with

drizzle. A slight chance of light rain in the morning. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and

50s. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid

60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s

to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-182330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog with

drizzle. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper

50s to mid 60s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s

to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-182330-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog with

drizzle. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to

the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. South winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows from

the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. South winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around

70 at high elevations. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ340-182330-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the 60s to around 70. South winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ341-182330-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 70. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ346-182330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ347-182330-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ348-182330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ343-182330-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 70. South winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ342-182330-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s except the lower to mid 60s cooler coastal

slopes. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60 except around 50 colder valleys.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s except the lower 70s cooler coastal slopes. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s except around 50 colder valleys.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to around

90 except the mid to upper 70s cooler coastal slopes. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ344-182330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ345-182330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s

at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s and

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s and 70s. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to

around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from around 60 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to around

80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-182330-

Cuyama Valley-

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog

and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ549-182330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near

the coast to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

$$

CAZ550-182330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

359 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid

80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the mid to upper 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

$$

Hall

www.weather.gov/losangeles

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather