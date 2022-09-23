CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 22, 2022

267 FPUS56 KLOX 230954

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

CAZ364-232330-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 70s at the beaches to the upper 80s inland. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches to the lower 90s

inland.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 80s at the beaches to 94 to 100 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 80s at the beaches to the lower 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

CAZ365-232330-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

CAZ087-232330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchylow clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid to

upper 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid to

upper 80s interior.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the coast to

the lower to mid 90s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from around

80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior. Lows in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ362-232330-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ354-232330-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to

the mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the beaches to the

lower 90s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and morning,

otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Highs from

the lower to mid 80s at the beaches to the lower to mid 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Lows in the lower to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

CAZ355-232330-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

CAZ350-232330-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ349-232330-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and morning,

otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ351-232330-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ352-232330-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s and 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to around 70. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ548-232330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

CAZ547-232330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ088-232330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Highs 95 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Highs 98 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 101.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ359-232330-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Highs 95 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ358-232330-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s

closer to the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s closer

to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104 except the around 90 closer to the

coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Highs 99 to 108 except the upper 80s to mid 90s

closer to the coast.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to

101 except the mid 80s to around 90 closer to the coast. Lows in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the upper

70s to mid 80s closer to the coast.

CAZ357-232330-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s to around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs 98 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

CAZ356-232330-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 except around 80

closer to the coast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 80s closer to the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 closer to the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to

102 except the mid to upper 80s closer to the coast. Lows in the

60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s except the upper 70s to mid 80s closer to the coast.

Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s

closer to the coast.

CAZ363-232330-

Santa Monica Mountains-

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Highs 94 to 103 except the mid 80s to around

90 cooler coastal slopes.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s except around 80 cooler coastal slopes. Lows in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 70s cooler coastal slopes.

CAZ059-232330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. East winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

around 70. Highs 93 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs 93 to 101.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ054-232330-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower

60s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to

mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to

the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

CAZ053-232330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to the 70s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to

mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at

high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

CAZ353-232330-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from 92 to 100 at

low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Lows

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to

mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to

upper 60s at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ340-232330-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

CAZ341-232330-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in

the morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ346-232330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog thoerwise partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in

the morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

CAZ347-232330-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to upper 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ348-232330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid 90s

far interior. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ343-232330-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ342-232330-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 except around

80 cooler coastal slopes. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 cooler coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper

70s cooler coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs 90 to 100 except the upper 70s to mid 80s cooler coastal

slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

and 90s except around 80 cooler coastal slopes. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s cooler

coastal slopes.

CAZ344-232330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s and

90s. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ345-232330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from 94 to 100 at

low elevations to around 90 at high elevations. Lows in the upper

50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 90s at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 90s at low elevations to

around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ038-232330-

Cuyama Valley-

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ549-232330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT... Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog

in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

CAZ550-232330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the

mid 80s to lower 90s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid

80s interior.

Hall

