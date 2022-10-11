CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 10, 2022

855 FPUS56 KLOX 110718

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

CAZ364-111215-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms.. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ365-111215-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s. . Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ362-111215-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

$$

CAZ354-111215-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ355-111215-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-111215-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ363-111215-

Santa Monica Mountains-

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except around

50 colder valleys. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-111215-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ088-111215-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ358-359-111215-

Central Ventura County Valleys-Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Moorpark, Newbury Park,

Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ357-111215-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ356-111215-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid to upper 60s closer to the

coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 closer to the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ053-111215-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

lower 70s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-111215-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

around 70 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from

the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-111215-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

lower to mid 60s in the hills. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to around

90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the hills.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower

to mid 60s in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ350-111215-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

$$

CAZ352-111215-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s except

around 80 warmer foothills.

$$

CAZ349-111215-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. North winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ351-111215-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ353-111215-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ346-111215-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid

60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to

the lower 70s inland.

$$

CAZ340-111215-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ347-111215-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ348-111215-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ341-111215-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ342-111215-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid to upper 60s cooler

coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler

coastal slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal

slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to

mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the

mid to upper 60s cooler coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler coastal

slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

around 70 cooler coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ343-111215-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ344-111215-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid

60s Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except

the lower to mid 60s Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ345-111215-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

to around 80 at high elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at

high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around

50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-111215-

Cuyama Valley-

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ087-111215-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ550-111215-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

$$

CAZ549-111215-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

1218 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the mid 70s interior.

$$

