Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

CAZ364-180145-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ365-180145-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ087-180145-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ362-180145-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ354-180145-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

40s to around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ355-180145-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ350-180145-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ349-180145-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ351-180145-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ352-180145-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s

to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

40s to around 50. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ548-180145-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ547-180145-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

the upper 20s to mid 30s western valley.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ088-180145-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ359-180145-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ358-180145-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ357-180145-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ356-180145-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ363-180145-

Santa Monica Mountains-

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the

lower to mid 30s colder valleys.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

40s to around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ059-180145-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s

to around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to around 30 except the

lower to mid 30s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s and 30s. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s to around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ054-180145-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s

and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the 40s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from the

upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-180145-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from the

upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s

in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ353-180145-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 40 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from the

lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to

mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ340-180145-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ341-180145-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ346-180145-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ347-180145-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ348-180145-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ343-180145-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ342-180145-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s except the lower to mid 30s colder

valleys.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s and 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ344-180145-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ345-180145-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from around

60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

CAZ038-180145-

Cuyama Valley-

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ549-180145-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ550-180145-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

311 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

