CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2019
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
1256 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH THIS MORNING...
A shallow marine layer will continue to produce areas of dense
fog across all the coastal waters through this morning.
Visibility of one nautical mile or less can be expected.
Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down
to one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout
for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the
shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and
consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.
...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH THIS MORNING...
A shallow marine layer will continue to produce areas of dense
fog across all the coastal waters through this morning.
Visibility of one nautical mile or less can be expected.
Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down
to one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout
for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the
shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and
consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.
...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH THIS MORNING...
A shallow marine layer will continue to produce areas of dense
fog across all the coastal waters through this morning.
Visibility of one nautical mile or less can be expected.
Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down
to one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout
for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the
shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and
consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.
...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH THIS MORNING...
A shallow marine layer will continue to produce areas of dense
fog across all the coastal waters through this morning.
Visibility of one nautical mile or less can be expected.
Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down
to one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout
for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the
shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and
consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.
...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH THIS MORNING...
A shallow marine layer will continue to produce areas of dense
fog across all the coastal waters through this morning.
Visibility of one nautical mile or less can be expected.
Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down
to one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout
for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the
shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and
consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.
...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH THIS MORNING...
A shallow marine layer will continue to produce areas of dense
fog across all the coastal waters through this morning.
Visibility of one nautical mile or less can be expected.
Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down
to one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout
for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the
shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and
consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather