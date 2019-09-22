CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2019
_____
GALE WATCH
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
214 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM
PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,
which is in effect from 11 AM Monday to 5 PM PDT Thursday. A
Small Craft Advisory has also been issued. This Small Craft
Advisory is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday.
The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt through Sunday. Winds will increase
again to 25 to 35 kt late Sunday night into early next week.
* WAVES...Steep northerly waves 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds, building
to 10 to 12 feet at 9 to 11 seconds on Monday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT
Monday.
* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt tonight through Sunday, then increase to
N 20 to 25 kt Sunday night with gusts to 35 kt possible by
Monday afternoon.
* WAVES...Steep northerly waves 6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds, building
to 9 to 11 feet at 8 to 10 seconds on Monday.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
