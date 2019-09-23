CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
239 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous
Seas Watch...which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through
late Wednesday night. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This
Gale Watch is in effect from late Tuesday night through late
Wednesday night.
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt both Monday and
Tuesday, strongest in the afternoons and evenings. North winds
increasing to 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt on Wednesday.
* Seas...Steep 7 to 10 ft Monday and Tuesday, except becoming very
steep south of Gold Beach late Tuesday afternoon. Very steep 11
to 16 feet late Tuesday night through Wednesday night.
* Areas affected...Monday and Tuesday, from Cape Blanco southward,
though the strongest winds and steepest seas will be south of
Gold Beach out to around 40 nm offshore. All areas Tuesday night
through Wednesday night, except gales and the highest seas are
most likely south of Gold Beach.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous
Seas Watch...which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through
late Wednesday night. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This
Gale Watch is in effect from late Tuesday night through late
Wednesday night.
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt both Monday and
Tuesday, strongest in the afternoons and evenings. North winds
likely increasing to 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt on
Wednesday.
* Seas...Steep 7 to 10 ft Monday and Tuesday, except becoming very
steep south of Gold Beach late Tuesday afternoon. Steep to very
steep seas of 9 to 13 feet possible late Tuesday night through
Wednesday night.
* Areas affected...Monday and Tuesday, from Cape Blanco southward,
though the strongest winds and steepest seas will be south of
Gold Beach from around 5 to 40 nm offshore. All areas on
Wednesday, except gales and very steep seas are most likely
south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous
Seas Watch...which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through
late Wednesday night. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This
Gale Watch is in effect from late Tuesday night through late
Wednesday night.
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt both Monday and
Tuesday, strongest in the afternoons and evenings. North winds
likely increasing to 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt on
Wednesday.
* Seas...Steep 7 to 10 ft Monday and Tuesday, except becoming very
steep south of Gold Beach late Tuesday afternoon. Steep to very
steep seas of 9 to 13 feet possible late Tuesday night through
Wednesday night.
* Areas affected...Monday and Tuesday, from Cape Blanco southward,
though the strongest winds and steepest seas will be south of
Gold Beach from around 5 to 40 nm offshore. All areas on
Wednesday, except gales and very steep seas are most likely
south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous
Seas Watch...which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through
late Wednesday night. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This
Gale Watch is in effect from late Tuesday night through late
Wednesday night.
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt both Monday and
Tuesday, strongest in the afternoons and evenings. North winds
increasing to 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt on Wednesday.
* Seas...Steep 7 to 10 ft Monday and Tuesday, except becoming very
steep south of Gold Beach late Tuesday afternoon. Very steep 11
to 16 feet late Tuesday night through Wednesday night.
* Areas affected...Monday and Tuesday, from Cape Blanco southward,
though the strongest winds and steepest seas will be south of
Gold Beach out to around 40 nm offshore. All areas Tuesday night
through Wednesday night, except gales and the highest seas are
most likely south of Gold Beach.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous
Seas Watch...which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through
late Wednesday night. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This
Gale Watch is in effect from late Tuesday night through late
Wednesday night.
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt both Monday and
Tuesday, strongest in the afternoons and evenings. North winds
likely increasing to 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt on
Wednesday.
* Seas...Steep 7 to 10 ft Monday and Tuesday, except becoming very
steep south of Gold Beach late Tuesday afternoon. Steep to very
steep seas of 9 to 13 feet possible late Tuesday night through
Wednesday night.
* Areas affected...Monday and Tuesday, from Cape Blanco southward,
though the strongest winds and steepest seas will be south of
Gold Beach from around 5 to 40 nm offshore. All areas on
Wednesday, except gales and very steep seas are most likely
south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous
Seas Watch...which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through
late Wednesday night. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This
Gale Watch is in effect from late Tuesday night through late
Wednesday night.
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt both Monday and
Tuesday, strongest in the afternoons and evenings. North winds
increasing to 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt on Wednesday.
* Seas...Steep 7 to 10 ft Monday and Tuesday, except becoming very
steep south of Gold Beach late Tuesday afternoon. Very steep 11
to 16 feet late Tuesday night through Wednesday night.
* Areas affected...Monday and Tuesday, from Cape Blanco southward,
though the strongest winds and steepest seas will be south of
Gold Beach out to around 40 nm offshore. All areas Tuesday night
through Wednesday night, except gales and the highest seas are
most likely south of Gold Beach.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather