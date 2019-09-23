CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

239 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous

Seas Watch...which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through

late Wednesday night. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This

Gale Watch is in effect from late Tuesday night through late

Wednesday night.

* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt both Monday and

Tuesday, strongest in the afternoons and evenings. North winds

increasing to 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt on Wednesday.

* Seas...Steep 7 to 10 ft Monday and Tuesday, except becoming very

steep south of Gold Beach late Tuesday afternoon. Very steep 11

to 16 feet late Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

* Areas affected...Monday and Tuesday, from Cape Blanco southward,

though the strongest winds and steepest seas will be south of

Gold Beach out to around 40 nm offshore. All areas Tuesday night

through Wednesday night, except gales and the highest seas are

most likely south of Gold Beach.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and

hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to

consider altering their plans.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

