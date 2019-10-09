CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

259 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening.

The Gale Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening.

The Gale Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 11 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening.

The Gale Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...9 to 11 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening.

The Gale Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 11 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 11 feet.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...North 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening.

The Gale Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening.

The Gale Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...9 to 11 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening.

The Gale Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 11 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening.

The Gale Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 11 feet.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...9 to 12 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM PDT this evening.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM PDT this evening.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

