CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 14, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

302 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

* Winds...North 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 35 kt south of Cape

Blanco. North 15 to 20 kt elsewhere.

*Seas... Steep 8 to 11 ft, combination of wind wave and swell.

Seas will be at a peak this evening.

* Areas affected... All waters. Seas will be steepest south of

Cape Blanco and winds strongest south of Gold Beach beyond 5

nm from shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

* Winds...North 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 35 kt south of Cape

Blanco. North 15 to 20 kt elsewhere.

*Seas... Steep 8 to 11 ft, combination of wind wave and swell.

Seas will be at a peak this evening.

* Areas affected... All waters. Seas will be steepest south of

Cape Blanco and winds strongest south of Gold Beach beyond 5

nm from shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

* Winds...North 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 35 kt south of Cape

Blanco. North 15 to 20 kt elsewhere.

*Seas... Steep 8 to 11 ft, combination of wind wave and swell.

Seas will be at a peak this evening.

* Areas affected... All waters. Seas will be steepest south of

Cape Blanco and winds strongest south of Gold Beach beyond 5

nm from shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

* Winds...North 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 35 kt south of Cape

Blanco. North 15 to 20 kt elsewhere.

*Seas... Steep 8 to 11 ft, combination of wind wave and swell.

Seas will be at a peak this evening.

* Areas affected... All waters. Seas will be steepest south of

Cape Blanco and winds strongest south of Gold Beach beyond 5

nm from shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather