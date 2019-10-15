CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

252 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 8 AM Wednesday to 8 AM PDT

Friday.

* WINDS...S 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt on Wednesday,

easing Wednesday evening

* WAVES/SEAS...S 5 to 7 ft at 6 seconds Wednesday. NW swell 5 to 7

ft at 16 seconds on Wednesday, building to 16 ft at 16 seconds

on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

