CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

216 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WAVES...NW 16 to 17 ft at 16 seconds today...subsiding to 12 to

14 ft later tonight and Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather