CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
244 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...
* Winds...North to northeast 10 to 20 kt.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft with
dominant period around 15 seconds.
* Areas affected...All areas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather