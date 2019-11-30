CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

246 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

...Gale force winds and very steep seas will develop over the

waters Saturday night through Sunday evening...

A strong low pressure system will push in from the southwest

today into tonight bringing increasing southerly winds and steep

to very steep seas. Winds will increase to gale force across much

of the waters tonight through Sunday evening. Very steep seas will

develop across most the waters tonight into Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous

Seas Warning...which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to

10 PM PST this evening. A Gale Warning has also been issued. This

Gale Warning is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST

Sunday. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The

Hazardous Seas Watch is no longer in effect.

* Winds...Southeast winds will increase to 20 to 30 kt this

morning and this afternoon. Then winds will strengthen to 30 to

35 kt with gusts to 40 kt tonight through Sunday evening.

* Seas...Steep seas of 5 to 9 feet will develop today...building

to steep to very steep seas of 8 to 13 feet this evening. Very

steep seas are then likely Saturday night through Sunday

evening, building to 12 to 18 feet.

* Areas affected....Small craft advisory winds and seas will

affect the waters beyond 10 nm from shore today with very steep

hazardous seas developing for the waters beyond 30 nm of shore

south of Cape Blanco this evening. All areas will be affected by

gales and very steep seas tonight through Sunday evening.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST

SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST

Sunday. The Hazardous Seas Watch is no longer in effect.

* Winds...Southeast to south winds of 15 to 25 kt will develop

late this evening, increasing to 25 to 35 kt tonight through

Sunday evening. Gusts up to 40 kt are possible Sunday afternoon

for the waters beyond 3 nm of shore north of Brookings.

* Seas...Steep to very steep seas are likely to develop Saturday

night into Sunday morning, building to 9 to 14 feet, persisting

into Sunday evening.

* Areas affected...Gales and very steep seas will affect most the

waters beyond 3 nautical miles of the coast and at and in the

vicinity of Cape Blanco, with small craft advisory level

conditions elsewhere.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous

Seas Warning...which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to

10 PM PST this evening. A Gale Warning has also been issued. This

Gale Warning is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST

Sunday. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The

Hazardous Seas Watch is no longer in effect.

* Winds...Southeast winds will increase to 20 to 30 kt this

morning and this afternoon. Then winds will strengthen to 30 to

35 kt with gusts to 40 kt tonight through Sunday evening.

* Seas...Steep seas of 5 to 9 feet will develop today...building

to steep to very steep seas of 8 to 13 feet this evening. Very

steep seas are then likely Saturday night through Sunday

evening, building to 12 to 18 feet.

* Areas affected....Small craft advisory winds and seas will

affect the waters beyond 10 nm from shore today with very steep

hazardous seas developing for the waters beyond 30 nm of shore

south of Cape Blanco this evening. All areas will be affected by

gales and very steep seas tonight through Sunday evening.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous

Seas Warning...which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to

10 PM PST this evening. A Gale Warning has also been issued. This

Gale Warning is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST

Sunday. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The

Hazardous Seas Watch is no longer in effect.

* Winds...Southeast winds will increase to 20 to 30 kt this

morning and this afternoon. Then winds will strengthen to 30 to

35 kt with gusts to 40 kt tonight through Sunday evening.

* Seas...Steep seas of 5 to 9 feet will develop today...building

to steep to very steep seas of 8 to 13 feet this evening. Very

steep seas are then likely Saturday night through Sunday

evening, building to 12 to 18 feet.

* Areas affected....Small craft advisory winds and seas will

affect the waters beyond 10 nm from shore today with very steep

hazardous seas developing for the waters beyond 30 nm of shore

south of Cape Blanco this evening. All areas will be affected by

gales and very steep seas tonight through Sunday evening.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST

SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST

Sunday. The Hazardous Seas Watch is no longer in effect.

* Winds...Southeast to south winds of 15 to 25 kt will develop

late this evening, increasing to 25 to 35 kt tonight through

Sunday evening. Gusts up to 40 kt are possible Sunday afternoon

for the waters beyond 3 nm of shore north of Brookings.

* Seas...Steep to very steep seas are likely to develop Saturday

night into Sunday morning, building to 9 to 14 feet, persisting

into Sunday evening.

* Areas affected...Gales and very steep seas will affect most the

waters beyond 3 nautical miles of the coast and at and in the

vicinity of Cape Blanco, with small craft advisory level

conditions elsewhere.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

