CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
232 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gusts 35 to 40 kt on Tuesday
and seas 8 to 12 feet at 18 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 2 AM Tuesday to 9 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt Tuesday night
and seas 7 to 12 feet at 18 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 2 AM Tuesday to 9 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt Tuesday night
and seas 8 to 12 feet at 19 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
8 to 10 feet at 19 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt Tuesday night
and seas 8 to 13 feet at 18 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 9 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
8 to 10 feet at 18 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt Tuesday night.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.
* WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San
Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather