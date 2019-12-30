CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
250 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
10 to 15 feet at 18 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
8 to 13 feet at 18 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
1 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 11 feet at 18 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 1 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet at 18 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
1 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 12 feet at 18 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 1 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 feet at 17 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 feet at 16 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 feet at 17 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, steep seas building to 12
to 17 ft today across the waters with highest seas from Cape
Blanco southward. North winds 20 to 25 kt, gusts to 30 kt beyond
5 nm from shore south of Port Orford through this evening. Winds
will lower tonight but steep seas of 9 to 12 ft will persist
tonight through Tuesday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very
steep and hazardous seas of 17 to 19 feet at 19 seconds are
possible on Wednesday.
* WHERE...Small craft advisory level seas will affect all the
coastal waters through Tuesday night. Small craft advisory level
winds will affect the waters south of Port Orford beyond 3 nm
from shore through this evening. Very steep hazardous seas may
affect all the waters Wednesday morning through Wednesday
evening.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds combined with high and steep seas could
capsize or damage smaller vessels. On Wednesday, very steep and
hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossing
could become especially hazardous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very
steep sea conditions.
