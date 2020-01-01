CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
228 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas building to 16
to 20 feet at 19 seconds by Wednesday afternoon, then
gradually diminishing through Friday. South winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt are expected Tuesday night into early
Wednesday morning.
* WHERE...Most of zone 376 will experience hazardous seas
conditions, with small craft advisory conditions in the far
southeast.
* WHEN...A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 4 PM PST
Friday, with a Hazardous Seas Warning in effect from 4 AM to 4
PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize
or damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
building to 12 to 17 feet at 19 seconds.
* WHERE...All areas out to 10 nm from shore and south of Cape
Blanco.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather