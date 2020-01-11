CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2020

_____

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

114 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very high and very steep seas building to a peak of 25

to 30 feet at 16 seconds Saturday morning while west to

northwest winds persist at advisory strength. Although winds and

seas diminish Saturday afternoon and evening, seas will still

be very high and very steep.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Through 2 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. Bar

crossings will likely be hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

