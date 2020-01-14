CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
101 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected. Seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected. Seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
