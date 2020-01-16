CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 17, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA
1101 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO
7 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to northwest winds 10-15 kt with occasional
gusts 20-25 kt.
* WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the
Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente
Island and Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican
Border and out to 30 nm.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
