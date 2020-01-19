CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
201 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
around 13 ft at 15 seconds. South gales are possible late
Monday, with seas becoming very steep and wind driven.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 4 PM PST
Monday, followed by a Gale Watch Monday afternoon through late
Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and
very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,
and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather