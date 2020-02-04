CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 5, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
244 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...N winds 15 to 25 kt. Localized gusts to 35 kt. Seas 12
to 15 ft today subsiding to 10 to 13 ft tonight and Tuesday.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...N winds 15 to 25 kt. Localized gusts to 35 kt near Cape
Mendocino. Seas 12 to 15 ft subsiding to 10 to 12 ft tonight
and Tuesday.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt. Seas 13 to 17
feet tonight diminishing to 12 to 14 feet on Tuesday.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with localized gusts up to 35
kt and seas 7 to 12 feet expected.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather