CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 5, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
250 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PST THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 7 to 11 feet at 16 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM PST THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 9 to 11 feet at 16 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
10 to 12 feet at 17 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 8 to 12 feet at 17 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
seas 8 to 10 feet at 16 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather