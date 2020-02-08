CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

256 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM

PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt and seas around 9 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 9 AM

PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 12 to 16 feet expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 12 to 17 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm, Pt St George

to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena

out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 3 PM this

afternoon to 9 AM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 12 to 16 feet expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 12 to 17 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm, Pt St George

to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena

out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 3 PM this

afternoon to 9 AM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 12 to 16 feet expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 12 to 17 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm, Pt St George

to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena

out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 3 PM this

afternoon to 9 AM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM

PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt and seas around 9 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 9 AM

PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 12 to 16 feet expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 12 to 17 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm, Pt St George

to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena

out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 3 PM this

afternoon to 9 AM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 12 to 16 feet expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 12 to 17 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm, Pt St George

to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena

out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 3 PM this

afternoon to 9 AM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 12 to 16 feet expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 12 to 17 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm, Pt St George

to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena

out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 3 PM this

afternoon to 9 AM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather